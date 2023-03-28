FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — The days are counting down for the renowned military base in North Carolina to be referred to as Fort Bragg.

In January, after the U.S. Department of Defense announced it would officially rename the base in June after a final name was chosen. But there were still questions on exactly how “Fort Liberty” was selected.

It was decided Fort Bragg would receive a new name after Congress passed the National Defense Authorization Act. It required the renaming of all 10 U.S. Military installations named after confederate soldiers.

CBS 17’s Ray Duffy obtained the information pamphlet “WHY FORT LIBERTY?” on Tuesday.

“The name Fort Liberty was not chosen at random,” it read. “The word conveys the aspiration of all who serve and has special significance to Fort Bragg units and the surrounding community.”

“For many, the idea that any other name would replace Fort Bragg would mean losing a part of who we have been, who we are, and who we will be in the future when the nation calls,” it continued.

A Naming Commission was established, but the commission “struggled to agree on one name.”

What they did agree on is that they all didn’t want Fort Bragg’s new name to be after a single person.

The pamphlet then said a Gold Star mother stood up and said that everyone working to decide on the new name would never agree, but that her son “gave his life for liberty.”

And then, everybody new it would be Fort Liberty.