FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Rental prices for one-bedroom apartments are going through the roof in Fayetteville.

“You can’t say ‘oh that’s too high’ because you just went to the bottom of the barrel,” said Mark Mayoras, a Fayetteville Realtor.

The U.S. Army veteran owns Soldiers First Real Estate and Property Management on Hay Street in Fayetteville. Mayoras said the large number of soldiers at Fort Liberty is creating high demand in this area.

Mayoras said it’s like playing a game of poker to find an apartment in Fayetteville.

“People have weak hands right now, that are renters. Because there is a lack of supply and there is a huge demand,” Mayoras said.

A recent study from Apartment Rental Agency Dwellsy, lists Fayetteville as one of the top 10 cities in the U.S. with the fastest-growing rent for one-bedroom apartments. Data shows the rent increased by more than 28 percent since June of 2022 in the All-American City.

“That doesn’t surprise me,” Mayoras said.

He said the large military community also creates a shortage of rental properties in the area. He said property owners are raising prices based on demand, inflation, and interest rates.

“I think the army needs to do a faster, not necessarily better, a faster job at reacting to markets like this. Because the person who loses isn’t the lieutenant colonel that could absorb $300 or $400 a month. The person who loses is Specialist Smith that just married his high school sweetheart and has a kid. $300 for him is a lot of money,” Mayoras said.

He believes it could take a year or better for the market to stabilize. He also said when you are renting, try to negotiate a price that fits you better, if possible.