Hundreds line up hours ahead of free Fayetteville drive-thru food distribution event

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Community advocates have stressed one of the biggest needs during the COVID-19 pandemic is food.

With that in mind, community groups are now working to fill that void with a drive-thru food distribution event Thursday in Fayetteville.

It happened today at the Crown Complex.

The event was a food drive for Cumberland County residents who may need a little help right now.

Volunteers will be distributing 30,000 pounds of food (Jamiese Price/CBS 17)

“It’s hard. I have a family of five and I got an income of $900 a month. So it’s hard,” said one person who showed up for the giveaway.

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina passed out boxes with enough food for families for about a week and included items such as:

A five-pound bag of chicken breast

A produce box with cabbage, sweet potatoes, and other greens

A box from the Emergency Food Assistance Program with various items that include five-pound bags of apples and oranges

Food insecurities have only escalated in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. And in this community, the need was visible. Each car represented a family in the area having a hard time putting food on the table.

“I usually have about $50 to buy food with. After I pay my car, rent, and everything… my utilities. I have about $50,” said another person who lined up for food.

Food distribution, which was on a first-come, first-served basis and was to be given to a maximum of two households per vehicle, reached capacity by 8:30 a.m. Hundreds were lined up hours before the distribution event was even set to begin at 10 a.m.

Officials said that they had reached capacity at 8:30 a.m. and that no more food was available to be distributed.

Volunteers distributed over 30,000 pounds of food – the equivalent of about 25,000 meals.

Families receiving the food were just grateful to get some help.

“It’s planting a seed, you guys helping us out, and we will always be grateful and when we can give back we’ll pass it on,” said one person.

If anyone is still in need of food, call the Second Harvest Food Bank at (910) 485-6923 to learn more about available food pantries near your local community that can assist. You can also visit the Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina website by clicking here.

