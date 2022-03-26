HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 67-year-old man is currently suffering from life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the chest by his wife, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Joseph Branch, 67, was stabbed by his 45-year-old wife, Delia, just before 3 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Gumberry Court in Hope Mills.

The Special Victims Detectives took over the investigation and arrested Delia for attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill and domestic violence charges.

She is being held without bond in the Cumberland County Detention Center and will first appear in court on Monday.