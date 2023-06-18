Fayetteville police on Sunday in the 3500 block of Torbay Drive. Photo courtesy: Fayetteville Police Dept.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A husband and wife were found dead inside their home in Fayetteville Sunday afternoon, police said.

The call at 3:10 p.m. was initially for an “urgent well-being check” requested by a family member at a home in the 3500 block of Torbay Drive, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

A man and woman were found inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Lewis Robinson, 50, and his wife, Sandra Robinson, 58, were identified as the two people who were found dead at the scene, the news release said.

Their family was notified.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” police said in the news release.

Police said there is no connection between Sunday’s deaths and the discovery of a body in a car in the same block almost exactly two years ago.

No other information was released. Police said the case was under “active investigation.”

Officers said anyone with information about the case should contact Detective T. Kiger at 910-705-6527 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477.