WADE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people found dead on Saturday in Wade have been identified as a married couple.

Brian and Jennifer Vann, both 48, were victims of a homicide, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning.

Deputies responded Saturday night, just after 9:30 p.m. in response to an overdose call. The couple was found in Wade, approximately 15 miles northeast of Fayetteville, in the 5600 block of Sambo Jackson Road.

Both Brian and Jennifer had suffered gunshot wounds and were dead when law enforcement arrived.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call homicide detective Sergeant R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5463 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted electronically by completing an anonymous online tip sheet.