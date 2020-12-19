I-95 northbound closed after crash in Cumberland County near Fayetteville

NC DOT image of traffic back-ups on I-95 Saturday afternoon near exit 58 in Cumberland County.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 were closed in Cumberland County near Fayetteville Saturday afternoon.

A vehicle crash reported around 3 p.m. triggered the highway closure near U.S. 13, which is at mile marker 58, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The wreck has caused northbound traffic back-ups in the area of exit 58, according to the NCDOT.

Around 3:30 p.m. the left southbound lane was also closed near exit 56, officials said.

There was no word about what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

Officials said that the highway should reopen by about 6 p.m.

