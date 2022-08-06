NCDOT camera on I-95 at exit 71 looking north — showing the southbound traffic back-ups.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 95 south was closed for about an hour Saturday afternoon after a vehicle crash north of Fayetteville, officials said.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-95 was closed at exit 71, which is Long Branch Road, after a crash around 3 p.m.

After about an hour the left lane reopened, but the right lane was still closed until about 4:40 p.m.

An NCDOT camera at exit 71, which is Long Branch Road, earlier showed massive traffic back-ups in the southbound lanes.

A nearby road parallel to I-95, which was being used as a detour, also showed traffic back-ups on another camera and in sensors from the NCDOT.

The crash happened near Bud Hawkins Road around 3 p.m., according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The NCDOT said the highway should be clear by 6:10 p.m., but it actually cleared much earlier, officials said.