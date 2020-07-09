Rescue crews searching for 2 vehicles engulfed in Cape Fear River

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed near Fayetteville, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash happened near N.C. 87, which is south of Fayetteville. An alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation said it happened before 7:30 p.m. and is expected to remain closed until 9:30 p.m.
Rescue personnel tell CBS 17 that they are on the lookout for two vehicles engulfed in the Cape Fear River. There is no word on how many people were inside of the vehicles.
Drivers are instructed to take exit 52 for N.C. 24 and continue on that road for 3 miles. Then take a left onto I-95 business south. Continue along that road for 1.5 miles and take a left onto N.C. 87. Follow N.C. 87 for 3.5 miles to reaccess I-95.
The scene is near the Cape Fear River.
CBS 17 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story.
