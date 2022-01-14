‘I want answers myself.’ Fayetteville Mayor chimes in on deputy-involved shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Mayor of Fayetteville, Mitch Colvin, chimed in on the Cumberland County off-duty deputy-involved shooting.

“I think charges should have been filed and so now the community demands answers about that,” Mayor Colvin told CBS 17. “I want answers myself as to where and how this process will play out.”

The City of Fayetteville is in the process of releasing police bodycam video after a court order came down to allow it to be made public.

The video is expected to include three interviews from witnesses following the shooting death of 37-year-old Jason Walker.

From there, city managers will review the video before distributing it to the public.

The single father of a 14-year-old son was shot and killed by an off-duty Cumberland County Deputy last weekend.

In a 911 call, Lt. Jeffrey Hash said Walker was flying across Bingham Drive on Saturday and Lt. Hash stopped, so he wouldn’t hit him. Hash then said that’s when Walker jumped on his truck, broke his windshield wiper, and started beating the truck.

We have reached out to Hash’s attorney for comment but have not received a statement.

Meanwhile, the Walker family’s attorney, Ben Crump, is demanding transparency in this investigation and the truth.

Fayetteville police turned the case over to the state’s bureau of investigation (SBI) earlier this week.

Attorney Crump said after the state completes the autopsy on Walker’s body, he will have his own autopsy done. The Walker family said Jason didn’t deserve to die.

“My prayer is there will be peace (and) most of all justice,” Walker’s mother, Janice Walker, said.

So far no one has been arrested or charged in Walker’s death.

Furthermore, another protest is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday at the Cumberland County Court House.