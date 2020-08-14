Impacts of COVID-19 delay paid parking in downtown Fayetteville until October

Cumberland County News

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Paid parking in downtown Fayetteville has been postponed until October due to COVID-19, the city announced Friday.

Paid parking in downtown Fayetteville was set to begin April 1 but is now delayed until October because of the impacts of the pandemic.

Timed parking limits on regularly signed spaces are still in effect, the city said.

“With the uncertainty of COVID and the impacts it has already had on downtown businesses, we think this is the right thing to do,” said City Manager Douglas J. Hewett. “We will evaluate where we are as October approaches and assess next steps in the implementation of paid parking downtown.”

Paid parking downtown was approved by the Fayetteville City Council on Nov. 25, 2019.

There are 28 on-street pay kiosks that have already been installed but are currently inactive.

