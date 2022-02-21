Indoor mask mandate ends in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday was the day you could go mask-free in Cumberland County.

The mask abatement order ended on Sunday after Cumberland County Health Director Dr. Jennifer Green rescinded the order last week.

CBS1 7 watched as most of the people came out of a Fayetteville grocery store wearing masks.

Myong owns Eutaw Barbershop in Fayetteville. She is even implementing her own mask policy.

Customers must still wear a mask inside. Myong thinks it’s too early to peel back the masks.

“I’m sticking with it a little longer. It could be months. It could be days,” Myong said.

Some people told our news crews they plan on keeping on their masks regardless of the order.

On Friday, Wake County will be going maskless as the county’s order ends.