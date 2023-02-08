FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting Tuesday night in the 1100 block of Bunce Road is now a triple killing as the infant that was injured has died.

Fayetteville police announced Wednesday that the two adult victims have been identified.

Terrance Jaiquann Melvin, 26, and 33-year-old Johnathan Alexander McMillian, both of Fayetteville, were killed in the shooting that police said was not random.

Officers responded to the area around 8:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found the two men inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both then pronounced dead on scene, Police Chief Kemberle Braden said. The police department’s homicide division is investigating.

Bunce Road has since reopened for travel in both directions.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey at (910) 751-3009 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).