Inmate contracts COVID-19 after 4 officers fall ill at Cumberland County Jail

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Just three days after four detention officers tested positive for COVID-19, an inmate at the Cumberland County Jail has also tested positive for the disease, officials said Monday.

Officials said Friday that four workers at the Cumberland County Jail had tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Friday, officials said no inmates were infected.

But, Monday afternoon, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said one inmate was positive for the disease.

The sick inmate began feeling ill Wednesday night and “was immediately put into medical isolation,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The inmate was tested for COVID-19 and the positive test results were returned Monday, according to the news release.

“The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Cumberland County Health Department to perform ‘contact tracing’ and to identify employees, inmates, and members of the public who may have had close contact with the diagnosed inmate,” the news release said.

Last week, officials said the jail has temperature checks in place for people entering the facility.

The news release said that crews would continue “intense cleaning and application of disinfectant throughout the facility.”

More headlines from CBS17.com: