Fayetteville, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville-Cumberland Human Relations Commission is gathering additional community input on the repurposing of the Market House.

The Commission has scheduled two public meetings on Thursday. The first will occur from 12-1 p.m. and the second session on the same day will be from 6-7 p.m.

The April 21 meetings will provide participants the opportunity to review the recommendations put forth by the United States Department of Justice City SPIRIT process completed earlier this year that compiled various suggestions for repurposing.

Fayetteville residents who attend will be given three markers to place next to the repurposing options in each of the three categories: themed events, marketing and art.

Both sessions will be held at the Kiwanis Recreation Center at 352 Devers Street in Fayetteville. Individuals who wish to attend should register at fayettevillenc.gov/markethouse as space may be limited. Attendance is not required to offer feedback. The registration form also includes a space for residents to provide input.

Over the coming month, the Human Relations Commission will also complete a series of community conversations with nearly a dozen affinity groups throughout Fayetteville to gather diverse feedback on repurposing recommendations.

All input gathered during this process will be provided to the Fayetteville City Council for review in July.