FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they shut down an intersection after a crash early Friday morning.

At about 1:29 a.m., officers said they were called to the intersection of Ramsey St. and Wall St. in reference to a single vehicle crash.

According to investigators, the vehicle crashed into a utility pole, causing it to break.

Police officers said power lines were laying too low for drivers to travel safely through the intersection.

All lanes of travel in both directions were shut down while crews made necessary repairs, according to the police department.

They asked drivers to use an alternate route.

Officers said the driver was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was not injured.

They said alcohol was a possible factor in the crash.