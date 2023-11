FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The intersection of South Raeford Road and Interstate 295 is closed Monday afternoon after three vehicle wrecks.

Police were called around 2 p.m. to the intersection. They said four people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Fayetteville police told CBS 17 that the N.C. Department of Transportation had to repair a power box.

Motorists are asked to used an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.