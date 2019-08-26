Intruder stole dog, then returned and killed man, Cumberland County officials say

EASTOVER, N.C. (WNCN) — A home intruder stole a puppy and then returned to the house and killed a man in the home over the weekend, Cumberland County authorities said.

The incident was reported in the 1900 block of Rock Hill Road just east of Fayetteville early Sunday, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness told deputies that a man entered the house and stole her puppy from the kitchen, the news release said.

The puppy thief later returned to the home and fatally shot Roberto Lopez, according to the news release.

The witness who spoke about the puppy’s theft also named a suspect in the case.

Jordan Devon Cummings, 24, of the 170 block of Beverly Circle in Lumberton later turned himself in to Robeson County authorities, the news release said.

Cummings was taken to Cumberland County where he was charged with first-degree murder, breaking and entering, possession of stolen property, and larceny of a dog — all of which are felonies.

Cummings was held on no bail for the murder charge. Bail for the other charges was set at $25,000.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

