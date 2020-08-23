Suspect jailed with no bond in deadly shooting of Fayetteville man, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in a deadly Fayetteville shooting early Sunday morning.

Matthew Womack, 35, of the 4300 block of Coolidge Street, was killed in a shooting shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday in Fayetteville.

Officers responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of Circle Court and W. Circle Court and found Womack in the street suffering gunshot wounds.

Officers performed CPR until medical personal could arrive. Womack was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Late Sunday afternoon, Fayetteville police announced Louis Proctor, 53, of the 100 block of Kensington Circle has been charged with second-degree murder.

Louis Proctor and an image of the scene of the deadly shooting.

Proctor is being held without bond in the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Arnold with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9539, or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

