Investigation underway after Fayetteville man killed in shooting

Cumberland County News

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in the 300-block of South Cool Spring Street Thursday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene just before 10:30 a.m. and located the man suffering gunshot wounds. He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he died.

The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Van Cooper of the 300-block of South Cool Spring Street.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact Detective J. Arnold at (910) 824-9539 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

