FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses in a December hit-and-run that killed a Cumberland County deputy in the line of duty.

Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office previously identified the deputy as 23-year-old Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr.

Although the suspect was arrested, troopers with the NCSHP said further investigation indicated that a citizen witness may have been present at the scene when the crash took place.

At about 2:46 a.m. on Dec. 16, deputies said they were investigating a business robbery at a gas station at 2990 Gillespie St.

As they were returning to the scene from running a canine track, Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. was hit by a vehicle while walking, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

NCSHP said the crash happened at about 3:43 a.m. on US-301 at Black and Decker Road.

(Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver left the accident scene, but was found a short distance away, according to the original release from the sheriff’s office.

Nicholas Terlizzi (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

According to an arrest warrant, Nicholas Terlizzi, 24, of Linden, is charged with:

felony death by vehicle

felony hit-and-run causing severe injury/death

driving while impaired

reckless driving to endanger

driving with a revoked license

no insurance

cancel, revoked, suspended tag

no registration

failure to stop at steady red light

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are investigating the deadly incident.

Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed this tragic incident, or stopped to speak with responders as the incident unfolded, to please contact the State Highway Patrol district office in Fayetteville at 910-486-1334 or the Troop B Communications Center at 910-862-3133.