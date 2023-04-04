RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Is Fayetteville really one of the nation’s unhealthiest cities?

One website that regularly puts together data lists seems to think so.

Personal finance website Wallethub ranked the 182 biggest cities in the United States and put Fayetteville eight spots from the bottom at No. 175.

So where does the Cumberland County seat come up short?

Wallethub looked at 43 measures across four broad categories — health care, food, fitness and green space.

Among those specific metrics: the premature death rate, the number of farmers markets per capita, Google search interest for “healthy eating,” the share of adults who engage in any physical activity and how much cities spend per capita on parks.

Fayetteville ranks 176th in both food and green space, and was 168th in fitness.

The healthiest city in the country, according to Wallethub: San Francisco, followed by Seattle and Honolulu. Brownsville, Texas, came in last.

Among other North Carolina cities, Raleigh was No. 31, Charlotte was at No. 70, Durham was No. 98 and Greensboro was No. 154.