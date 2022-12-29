FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Sheriff’s detectives are reaching out to the public for assistance to find the next-of-kin of a woman who passed away.

Deputies said 63-year-old Debra McRaff died at her home on Dec. 20.

She lived on Victor Hall Lane in Fayetteville, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said her death did not appear to be suspicious.

Deputies shared a photo of McRaff in hopes that someone will come forward as her next-of-kin.

Debra McRaff (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information about her next-of-kin is asked to contact Senior Sergeant R. Quick at 910-677-5592.