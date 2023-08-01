FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — We are hearing from a father mourning the loss of his 8-year-old daughter, who died after being shot while at the babysitter’s home.

The shooting happened on July 25 on Mercedes Drive in Cumberland County. Jenesis Dockery, 8, died from her injuries in a Chapel Hill hospital two days later.

Exactly how the little girl was wounded remains unclear.

“My daughter’s life was tragically taken,” Fon Dockery, Jenesis’ father said.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this case. So far, no one has been charged for the girl’s death.

Her father recounts the moment he returned home after being by his baby girl’s side in the hospital.

“That initial walk into the door and seeing her pictures on our walls,” Dockery said while holding back tears.

“It hurt my heart to think that I would be in a situation where I would have to comfort my youngest daughter about a situation with her sister,” he also said.

Jenesis was known throughout her community for smiling, laughing, and dancing.

“She just loved and enjoyed even the smallest things in life,” Dockery said.

Her father said little girls with the same hair style, height and complexion reminds him of his innocent and beautiful daughter’s life that was cut short.

“We now have to find how to adapt to remembering her but not totally stopping our lives,” her father said.

Dockery said this incident has forever changed his family. He wants the truth and justice for his daughter.

“Factually truthful answers to everything that took place that day and everyone that was involved held accountable,” Dockery said.

Jenesis would have turned 9-years-old this week. Her parents decided to celebrate her life by getting memorial tattoos.

“We had already been talking about getting our daughters’ names and like wow what better moment than this,” Dockery said.

A GoFundMe page was set up to assist the family.

The Dockery family said they’ve received support from as far as Hawaii and Germany.

“I just want everybody that’s supporting and everybody that’s seeing this to know that you be that same light. You want to remember her, t-shirts are great, supporting us is great. I love it. We are thankful for it. Trust me. But be that same light to someone else. Be that smile when you walk in the room. Be that dancing and laughter. That person just doesn’t know a stranger. Be that. That’s how we really remember my daughter,” Dockery said.