FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three students of Douglas Byrd Middle School were sent to the hospital “as a precaution” after a group of students ate edibles on a bus Wednesday morning.

The school district would not confirm what substance the children had consumed, referring to the situation as one in which students consumed “items that were shared among classmates.”

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has since confirmed that five student took edibles while on the bus. Of those, three were taken to the hospital for further medical evaluation.

Due to the nature of the incident, the school district said law enforcement was called in to investigate. The investigation is being led by the sheriff’s Special Victims Detectives.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact detectives by calling 910-677-5462.

The principal of Douglas Byrd Middle School, Dr. Tina DiGaudio, sent a phone message to families to inform them of the situation and the measures that were being taken.

In full, Dr. DiGaudio said:

“Good morning, This is Dr. Tina DiGaudio, Principal at Douglas Byrd Middle School. I hope this

message finds you well. I’m calling to inform you of a health-related incident at our school today.

A few students are receiving medical attention as a precaution after consuming items shared among classmates.

Please rest assured that the situation is under control. I want to assure you that the incident was

contained to only a few students and the families of those involved have been contacted. Based

on the situation, we have also involved law enforcement.

This situation is a reminder of the importance of discussing safety with our children, especially

regarding accepting anything to eat or drink from others. We encourage you to have this

important conversation with your child.

Should you have any concerns or require further information, our school office is here to assist

you. Thank you for your understanding and for joining us in ensuring a safe and healthy

environment for all of our students.”