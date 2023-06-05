FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WNCN) — At the dawn of Fort Liberty’s redesignation, the Womack Army Medical Center welcomed a baby girl, the first Fort Liberty baby born.
Baby Moore was born Friday at 12:16 p.m. and weighed 9 pounds and 5 ounces.
Earlier that morning around 9 a.m., Fort Bragg’s historic redesignation took place.
Col. John Wilcox and Sgt. Major Gregory Seymour presented the parents of baby Moore with a gift basket and other baby items.
Baby Moore also received her first book titled ‘Good Night Fort Liberty.’
Baby Moore slept peacefully through the entire presentation.