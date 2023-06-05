FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WNCN) — At the dawn of Fort Liberty’s redesignation, the Womack Army Medical Center welcomed a baby girl, the first Fort Liberty baby born.

Baby Moore was born Friday at 12:16 p.m. and weighed 9 pounds and 5 ounces.

Earlier that morning around 9 a.m., Fort Bragg’s historic redesignation took place.

Col. John Wilcox and Sgt. Major Gregory Seymour presented the parents of baby Moore with a gift basket and other baby items.

Baby Moore also received her first book titled ‘Good Night Fort Liberty.’

Baby Moore and Fort Liberty gift basket (Courtesy Keisha Frith)

Good Night Fort Liberty book (Courtesy Keisha Frith)

Baby Moore slept peacefully through the entire presentation.