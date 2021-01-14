‘It’s a good way to kick off 2021’: Fast Play jackpot win will help Fayetteville mom return to school

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville mom said she will now have the opportunity to return to school after winning a $147,107 Fast Play jackpot.

Brittney James bought her $2 Jackpot 7s ticket on Monday from the Lucky Seven on Raeford Road.

“I was getting ready to go back to school,” she said. “I want to do dental hygiene and this is going to help a lot.”

Beating the odds of 1 in 240,000 to win, James’ ticket won 20 percent of the jackpot. At the time that she won, the Fast Play jackpot was at $735,535, making James’ prize a total of $147,107, the North Carolina Education Lottery (NCEL) said.

“I always play that game and I was just feeling lucky that morning!” James said.

James claimed her prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday.

After required federal and state withholdings, James took home $104,079, the NCEL said.

“I just know it means a lot for me and my kids,” said James. “I’ve kind of been struggling for a while and this is just perfect timing. It’s a good way to kick off 2021.”

The NCEL said Fast Play’s rolling, progressive jackpot increases with every ticket sold until it is won.