FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The summer break is over and it’s back to school for year-round students in Cumberland County.

Monday kicked off the new school year for more than 1,600 year-round students at Cumberland County Schools. Some parents were admittedly more excited than the students as they dropped them off.

“She [my daughter] is kind of happy to be back because she was having a lot of trouble, you know. She was trying to do everything online,” Fred Hardison, a parent said.

Hardison’s daughter attends Chesnutt Middle School. He said virtual learning last year made it a challenge.

“She’s never been a big fan of going to school. But she does a lot better in a classroom,” Hardison said.

Cumberland County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Marvin Connelly Jr. said the school district will continue to do what it did last year regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have protocols in place to ensure the safety of our students,” Dr. Connelly said.

This year Cumberland County Schools is using the “Here Comes The Bus” App. The app allows parents to see when their child’s bus is in the neighborhood.

“Parents just having that notification, I mean they can plan for weather, for anything really. But parents just like having that access,” Kristi Harden, Executive Director of Transportation of Cumberland County Schools said.

Classes don’t start for traditional school year students in Cumberland County until August 29.