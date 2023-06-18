RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — J Harrison Ghee becomes the first nonbinary performer to win best leading actor in a musical for “Some Like It Hot.” It’s a Broadway show centered around two Chicago musicians who witnesses a mob hit.

“I went to see the show ‘Some Like It Hot.’ We got to chat right afterwards. It was great to see him,” Sharon McNair, retired E.E. Smith High School Choral Director said.

McNair was Ghee’s high school choral director, where Ghee started performing on stage in musicals like The Wiz.

“Just knew from the first time he opened his mouth that he was that person with the it factor,” McNair said.

“He has a natural gift. He was one of my favorite trombone players. He made the instrument sing.” Roosevelt Pratt Jr., Director of Bands at E.E. Smith High School said.

Pratt said Ghee was the trombone section leader in E.E. Smith’s marching band. Often times Pratt would rely on Ghee’s creativity with dance routines for the band.

“It just kept going for the people that he touched and then they touched more students as well doing the things that he did,” Pratt said.

Ghee was even voted most talented as a high school senior.

Monique Mcleod is the current choral director at E.E. Smith High School. She said Ghee’s success is inspiring for students in Fayetteville.

“I’m really hoping this would kind of take them up to the next level of what we do here,” Mcleod said.

“We are inspiring, and we are educating, and we are making those strives for kids that they can make it in any avenue that they try,” McNair said.

She said with hard work and staying true to yourself anything even a Tony is possible.