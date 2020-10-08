January shooting in Fayetteville now rule homicide; police ask for public’s help

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A shooting in January was ruled a homicide, and now Fayetteville police are asking for the public’s help.
On Jan. 30, 35-year-old Marcus Bridges was shot in the arm shortly after midnight at Phat Daddy’s Sports Bar and Grill, which is located at 3406 Raeford Rd., a news release said.
Bridges was treated and released from the hospital. Then, on Feb. 11, he was found dead. A medical examiner has since determined the cause of death was related to the shooting, leading it to be ruled a homicide, police said.
Detectives would like to speak with anyone who was at the restaurant when Bridges was shot on Jan. 30. Anyone with information can contact Detective Arnold at 910-824-9539, or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- President Trump to have ‘safe return to public engagements’ as soon as Saturday, White House doctor says
- US military blindsided by Trump’s new Afghan troop withdrawal
- NCCU chancellor asks city to increase patrols, implement ShotSpotter as gun violence worsens
- ‘So frustrating’: Doctors and nurses battle coronavirus skeptics
- Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Delta regains strength, heads for US Gulf Coast states