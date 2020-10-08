January shooting in Fayetteville now rule homicide; police ask for public’s help

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A shooting in January was ruled a homicide, and now Fayetteville police are asking for the public’s help.

On Jan. 30, 35-year-old Marcus Bridges was shot in the arm shortly after midnight at Phat Daddy’s Sports Bar and Grill, which is located at 3406 Raeford Rd., a news release said.

Bridges was treated and released from the hospital. Then, on Feb. 11, he was found dead. A medical examiner has since determined the cause of death was related to the shooting, leading it to be ruled a homicide, police said.

Detectives would like to speak with anyone who was at the restaurant when Bridges was shot on Jan. 30. Anyone with information can contact Detective Arnold at 910-824-9539, or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.

