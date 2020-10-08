January shooting in Fayetteville now rule homicide; police ask for public’s help

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CBS 17 file photo

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A shooting in January was ruled a homicide, and now Fayetteville police are asking for the public’s help.

On Jan. 30, 35-year-old Marcus Bridges was shot in the arm shortly after midnight at Phat Daddy’s Sports Bar and Grill, which is located at 3406 Raeford Rd., a news release said.

Bridges was treated and released from the hospital. Then, on Feb. 11, he was found dead. A medical examiner has since determined the cause of death was related to the shooting, leading it to be ruled a homicide, police said.

Detectives would like to speak with anyone who was at the restaurant when Bridges was shot on Jan. 30. Anyone with information can contact Detective Arnold at 910-824-9539, or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories

Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar