RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Oh yeah, life goes on.

And so does John Mellencamp’s “Live and In Person 2023” North American tour with two stops in North Carolina as part of the tour’s continuation called “Live and In Person 2024.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for such hits as “Jack And Diane,” “Pink Houses,” and “Hurt So Good” will perform at the Crown Theatre in Fayetteville on April 17, according to a news release. On April 14, he will be at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets for all US dates beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday until 10 p.m. on Thursday through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Register now at mellencamp.com for the Mellencamp mailing list presale beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. This exclusive offers an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, autographed memorabilia, special merchandise, and more.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

“The new dates celebrate Mellencamp’s most recent album, Orpheus Descending, released to widespread critical acclaim this June on Republic Records,” the release stated.

Last year, he released a deluxe edition reissue of his beloved seminal album, Scarecrow, which features a massive collection of bonus tracks, rarities and more never previously shared before. His critically acclaimed studio LP, Strictly A One-Eyed Jack, was released early last year to praise from The New York Times, NPR Music, Associated Press, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes and more.