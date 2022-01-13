Judge approves release of Fayetteville police body-cam video from Jason Walker shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Superior Court judge has allowed for police body-camera video related to the shooting of Jason Walker to be released.

Fayetteville police said the shooting occurred after 2:15 p.m. Saturday near Bingham and Shenandoah drives in Fayetteville.

Walker was killed when he was shot by off-duty Cumberland County Deputy Jeffrey Hash following a traffic incident, police said.

While Judge James Ammons approved the release, the videos will still need to be approved by the Fayetteville city manager and police internal affairs.

After that review, the videos can be made public. This process could take several days.

Walker’s family is being represented by renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Crump is holding an 8 p.m. press conference Thursday regarding the shooting.

This story will be updated.