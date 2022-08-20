FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A jury duty scam is targeting Cumberland County residents, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that the phone scam has been going on for years and is now targeting the county. Callers claim to be the sheriff’s office employees or “court services”.

Deputies said the names mentioned in the calls were Sheriff Dennis Wright, Lieutenant Lopez, Captain Winter, Deputy Oliver, Officer Ward and Judge Jim Ammons.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, callers use fake names and alter the caller ID to make it look like the sheriff’s office or courthouse is calling.

Victims are told they have to send money via Cash App or Venmo for failure to appear on a jury summons. In the past, money was sent to scammers through a pre-loaded debit card or gift card. If the victim refuses to cooperate, they are threatened with arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office will never:

Call to demand immediate payment, nor call about a jury summons without mailing a summons

Require you to use a specific payment method for your fine, such as a prepaid debit card or wire funds by any app

Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone

Threaten to bring in local police or other law enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying

If you believe scammers have contacted you, call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-323-1500.