Just 3 students were supposed to get new bicycles – instead 50 Fayetteville kids were surprised with new bikes

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Third graders at W.T. Brown and T.C. Berrien Elementary were surprised with brand new bikes on Friday from the Bikes for Kids Foundation.

Each student read the book “Think Big. Work Hard. Be Kind. No Excuses.,” written by the president of the foundation, Robert Krumroy. They were told the students who wrote the three best essays would win a bike.

During an assembly, Krumroy announced the names of the three winners, Charmariaunie Williams and Dominic Gilliam from W.T. Brown and Mary Hollis from T.C. Berrien.

As a surprise, moments later Krumroy announced that each of the 50 students would receive a bike and helmet.

“In life, nothing is given to you,” said Krumroy to the excited students. “You are getting these bikes because you earned them.”

Bikes for Kids is a national foundation, co-founded by Meadowlark Lemon, that provides bikes and helmets to Title 1 third-grade children as their first step in completing a three-year character-building program.

All money donated to Bikes for Kids goes to the purchase of bikes and books.

“Our entire theme is to stop generational poverty. You stop generational poverty by influencing very young children. The number one most influential year in a child’s life is third-grade,” said Krumroy. “A bike for a child who has never had one or can’t afford one is more than a reward, it’s a cause for hope. It affirms in their hearts that their education, coupled with hard work, really does make dreams come true and that they can control making it happen.”

The competition was sponsored by Bikes for Kids Foundation, Olde Fayetteville Insurance and Financial Services, and American National Insurance.