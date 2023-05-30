A woman is shot by robbers who attempted to steal her car in Fayetteville (Cumberland Food Mart video).

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives arrested a suspect for his role in a shooting back in February, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

On Feb. 7, police responded to the Cumberland Food Mart at 432 Cumberland Street. Police said a woman was shot while the suspects tried to rob her.

At the time of the incident, it was reported that the victim, Brittany Rich, was pregnant. Police said the investigation revealed that she was not pregnant at the time of the shooting.

A juvenile boy was identified as the shooter and was taken into custody. He is charged with attempted first degree murder, armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

Police said detectives are looking for two additional suspects in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

