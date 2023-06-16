HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A juvenile was served with a secure custody order for first-degree murder in connection to a March 6 killing.

Raymund Alexander Graham, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting around 9:15 p.m. in the 5600 block of Medicus Lane in Hope Mills.

The juvenile is the second person to be charged in connection to the shooting death.

Zakela Vontel Oglesby, 37, of Hope Mills, was arrested and charged May 12 with accessory after the fact, felony child abuse causing serious bodily injury and obstructing justice in Graham’s death, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

She remains in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a secured bond of $200,000.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Sergeant R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5463 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). CrimeStoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by visiting https://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.