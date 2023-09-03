FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies revealed Sunday that a juvenile was charged in a shooting that killed a 21-year-old and wounded another person Saturday night near Fayetteville.

The shooting was reported just after 8:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Indian Drive, which is east of Fayetteville just off Clinton Road and east of Plymouth Street, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Two adults were shot — with one taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Darian Dale Barton, 21, of Fayetteville died at the scene, deputies said Sunday.

The second victim who is still in a hospital receiving treatment was not identified by police.

A juvenile was charged on a secured custody order with one count of first-degree murder. CBS 17 has requested the age of the juvenile.

The suspect is in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Deputies said anyone with information about the shooting should call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Sergeant J. Mcleod at (910) 677-5548 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).