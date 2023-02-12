FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Kansas City Chiefs Cornerback Joshua Williams humble beginnings started in Fayetteville.

“Just to see where he came from and he actually fulfill a dream, it’s amazing,” said Desmond Williams who is an uncle of Joshua Williams.

Williams started getting involved in sports at the age of 5 which led him to playing football at Jack Britt High School in Cumberland County.

“We could see him starting to excel maybe a few years after he started playing,” his uncle said.

The 23-year-old was raised by his father and grandmother after Josh’s mother passed away while he was an infant. Relatives said he has always been an energetic kid who enjoys making others laugh.

“Always doing something. Always flipping off of something, running all through the house,” Jasmine Williams, Joshua’s cousin said.

Relatives said he has a big heart for his family and others. Several years ago, his uncle couldn’t make it to his son’s birthday party due to U.S. Air Force deployment to Afghanistan. It left his son disappointed. It was Josh who cheered up his younger cousin.

“Having Josh there to entertain him that made it so better for me. That’s one story that always sticks with me,” Williams’ uncle said.

Josh is the first Fayetteville State University player to be drafted in the NFL in 47 years. He is also the first Historically Black Colleges & Universities player drafted since 2020.

“It was still unbelievable to me that my nephew that I saw from this little baby is now going to be a professional football player,” Desmond Williams said about his nephew.

It was a huge deal to his family that he to attended and graduated FSU, a Division II HBCU.

“His mother was a Bronco. Our aunts are Broncos. My brother is a Bronco,” Jasmine Williams said.

“I’m very proud of him. I tell him that all the time,” she also said.

His uncle usually sends his nephew a text before each game.

“I’ve already done the text, the good luck, God bless yesterday. So, I probably won’t until after the game. I know it will be a congratulations,” his uncle said.