FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The suspect pronounced dead in an early morning home invasion in Fayetteville on Wednesday has been identified by police.

Kyshii Swinson, 22, was shot outside in the 7700 block of S. Shield Drive just after 3:47 a.m. and the Fayetteville Police Department pronounced him dead on-scene.

Officers also said another man was found at the scene who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

They also said a second suspect left the scene before police arrived and detectives are working to find Swinson’s car, that they believe could have information and the identification of a witness to the incident.

The vehicle is a gray 2020 Kia Rio displaying NC registration plate RDJ-5899.