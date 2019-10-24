LA, Houston police visit Fort Bragg to recruit as soldiers become civilians

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — “We don’t come out to North Carolina very often,” Los Angeles Police Department Officer Raul Olivares said.

He says it’s been a decade since the department has been in the area to recruit new officers.

“Every 28 days we have 50 new hires going through our academy,” Olivares said. “That’s a huge amount of personnel that we have to go through.”

Police officers came to Fort Bragg this week looking to recruit soldiers who are getting ready to transition to civilian life.

“We find that it’s an easy transition coming from a military background into law enforcement,” Olivares said.

CBS 17 talked with soldiers eager to learn about law enforcement careers after the military.

“I’m ready for the challenge,” SPC Marcus Perez said. “I just want to find a steady, stable career that I am passionate about.”

“You start preparing yourself, what’s the next part of my life going to be like,” SFC Omar Reynoso said.

“We love our military personnel,” Houston Police Officer Kiedra James said.

James also serves in the Army Reserves, so she knows the challenges that soldiers face as they transition out of the military.

“A lot of times your MOS doesn’t translate into anything, so you’re stuck trying to figure out what do I do,” James said.

Part of her job involves cutting the stigma of what it’s like being an officer in today’s environment.

“Sometimes it’s just about having a conversation about what we do, what we can provide and how we really are, versus what you just saw on TV,” James said.

More than 60 employers and 40 schools took part in the transition and education expo at Fort Bragg.

One of the businesses is R. Riveter, a company that was featured on Shark Tank.

“We’re a handbag company on a mission,” founder Cameron Cruse said. “We provide mobile, flexible income for military spouses, which means they get to take their job with them no matter where the military takes them.”

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now