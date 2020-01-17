Lane closures coming ahead of opening of new Cumberland County bridge over I-95 Business

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – A new bridge in Cumberland County over Interstate 95 Business is set to open in late January — but before that happens there will be lane closures.

On Jan. 20, crews will close the southbound exit to N.C. 59 at I-95 Business. Northbound ramps will remain open.

Drivers will take a detour onto the service road, known as Southern Boulevard, to N.C. 59 and back to I-95 Business south. There will also be lane closures on Shipman Road between N.C. 59 and Fondern Drive the week of Jan. 20.

The southbound ramp from Business 95 to N.C. 95 is set to open in two weeks. The southbound ramp from N.C. 59 to I-95 won’t open for two months.

Crews will build up the grade and pave new ramps that are even with the new bridge.

A contractor finished building a five-lane bridge at the interchange and will shift traffic onto it in late January. Crews will then demolish the exiting two-lane bridge alongside the new one.

