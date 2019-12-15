Large crowds celebrate Fayetteville’s Christmas parade

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Crowds of people visited downtown Saturday for the annual Fayetteville Rotary Christmas Parade.

CBS 17 proudly showed off our mascot for the day — a French bulldog named Boston.

Our Fayetteville-based crew of photojournalist Lou Guilette and reporter Kayla Strayer took our news truck through the parade.

They also brought along Boston who was greeting his new fans and posing for lots of pictures, including with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers mascot “Bunker.”

Thankfully the rain held off during the parade as floats, bands and plenty of dancers entertained the crowd.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now