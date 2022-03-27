STEDMAN, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials in Cumberland County warned there will still be a smoke smell in the Stedman area after a large wildfire broke out Saturday.

The fire broke out amid high winds in the area of Concord Church Road, Ava Road, and Beaverdam Road, according to the Stedman Fire Department.

The fire, which was near Autryville, was under control by 8 p.m. Saturday.

Several fire trucks, a spotter plane and a helicopter dropping water all helped fight the large fire.

The North Carolina Forestry Service also contributed two plows to help create fire breaks.

“Thank you to our Stedman residents for understanding and supporting our personnel,” Stedman fire officials said.

Crews warned that there will still be a “strong smell of smoke” in the area on Sunday.

“Our staff will continue to monitor the situation to ensure everything stays within the plow lines. If you feel unsure or see something, don’t hesitate to call 911 and we will come out and investigate,” fire officials said.

Crews from Cumberland and Sampson counties helped with the large wildfire.

Stedman is located east of Fayetteville in eastern Cumberland County.