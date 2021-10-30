Large fire breaks out at farm store in Fayetteville; many animals inside, business owner says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Crews are on the scene of a large fire at a farm store where animals are sold in Fayetteville Saturday evening.

A fire broke out at the business called Family Farm Store on Person Street around 5:50 p.m., according to officials.

“Firefighters found heavy fire inside the structure which had extended into the large attic area,” the Fayetteville Fire Department said in a news release.

There have not been any reports of injuries in the blaze. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building around 7 p.m.

Fire officials later said the farm store sells some young livestock, such as chickens and young rabbits, and some of those animals are in the building.

The owner of the store told CBS 17 that some of the small rabbits have survived. The owner and several other people were carrying crates of animals out of the burned store around 8 p.m.

A news release from Fayetteville fire officials said the number of all the animals and their condition is not known.

Fayetteville fire officials said they have 33 firefighters and 15 units at the scene. The fire department also cut power to the building.

In a news release, fire officials said they had shifted to defensive operations on the fire.

Person Street is closed to traffic from Burns Street to South D Street. The building on fire is just across the street from Fayetteville Fire Station 1.

No further information was released.