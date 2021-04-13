Large house fire underway in Cumberland County; dynamite reported inside, officials say

GRAY’S CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters battled a large house fire in Cumberland County Tuesday night. Dynamite was reported to be inside the residence, officials said.

The incident was reported around 7:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Odom Road, which is off Chicken Foot Road south of Fayetteville in the Gray’s Creek community.

Gray’s Creek Fire Department Station 18 was the main crew at the on scene, Cumberland County officials said. Officials said the home was “fully involved” with fire.

The person who reported the fire said there was dynamite in a “tool room,” according to Gene Booth, director of Cumberland County Emergency Services.

However, Booth said there were no evacuations in the area. Booth also said there were no injuries and no explosions.

Fire crews from Cumberland, Robeson, and Bladen counties responded to the scene.