Last of 4 ‘violent felons’ captured after cutting off electronic monitoring devices, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say they have captured the last of four suspects who cut off their electronic monitoring devices earlier this year.

The Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team called them “violent felons” and said last month that one of the four was still on the run.

Tajae Wakely, 19, cut off his electronic monitoring device in July, police said.

Wakely, who police said Friday had been caught, faces charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy, interfering with electronic monitoring device, and damage to property.

On Oct. 20, Fayetteville police notified the public about the four men who were on the run.

Police said 21-year-old Jyleel Parker cut his electronic monitoring device on Oct. 14. Parker was charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property, conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a weapon into moving vehicle, interfering with electronic monitoring device, and damage to property. Police said he was arrested on Nov. 9 by members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Violent Criminal Apprehension Team.

Javier Hasty, 19, was also arrested Nov. 9, after he was accused of cutting off his monitoring device in early September. He was facing charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy, interfering with electronic monitoring device, and damage to property.

Hasty

Parker

Willis

Zavareris Willis, 18, was arrested in early November after police said he cut his electronic monitoring device on Oct. 2. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a weapon into occupied property, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, assault with physical injury to detention employee, malicious conduct by a prisoner, interfering with electronic monitoring device, and damage to property.

Judith Retana contributed to this report