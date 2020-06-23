Late-night severe thunderstorm warning issued for Cumberland, Hoke counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County and eastern Hoke County are in a severe thunderstorm warning until 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to a National Weather Service alert.

The warning, issued at 10:30 p.m., said a severe thunderstorm was located near Raeford. It was moving east at 25 mph.

The storm is capable of producing 60 mph gusts and penny-sized hail, the alert said.

“Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees,” the NWS said. “Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed.”

