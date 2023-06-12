ROSEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Lead testing is recommended for some children who attend a Cumberland County elementary school after the health department found higher than acceptable lead levels.

The Cumberland County Health Department is warning parents of children at Beaver Dam Elementary in Roseboro that lead was recently found at the school.

This comes a short time after people in Durham learned a Duke University study found lead contamination in soil at Walltown, East End and East Durham Parks.

Dr. Michael Steiner, the pediatrician in chief for UNC Children’s Hospital, said lead exposure happens less frequently now than 40 or 50 years ago, but it can still pose a risk to young children.

“What we worry most with lead exposure is brain and neurologic development,” he explained. “It’s been shown that even pretty low-level exposure to lead during infancy and early childhood can have an effect on cognitive function and eventual IQ and other measures of brain function.”

While high levels of lead exposure cause obvious gastrointestinal symptoms, Dr. Steiner says lower levels of exposure may not cause any symptoms.

“Even low-level, asymptomatic exposure can be dangerous for children, and that’s why screening is recommended for children at high risk,” he noted.

A blood test can show whether a child’s lead levels are elevated.

After finding lead at Beaver Dam Elementary, the Cumberland County Health Department recommends parents of students younger than six who’ve attended school in the past six months have their lead levels tested. According to a news release from the health department and school district, “There are fewer than 15 students who fall in that age group that may have been impacted.”

The release also says that no student is currently known to have lead levels high enough to require follow-up care.

“Younger children are at the greatest risk of lead exposure, both because they’re more likely to eat things, put their hands in their mouths, those kind of exposures, but also it’s such a time of important brain and development,” Steiner said.

The Cumberland County Health Department is providing free blood tests to any student who attended school at Beaver Dam Elementary in the past six months. Testing is available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Health Department, which is located at 1235 Ramsey Street. For questions about the testing, call 910-433-3618 or 910-321-7111.