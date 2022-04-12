FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – In about four months, license plate reading cameras in Fayetteville have led to more than 110 arrests, the recovery of dozens of stolen vehicles, and more, the police department said Tuesday.

Fayetteville police installed the cameras throughout the city, beginning in November 2021. The technology covers all major roadways leading into and out of Fayetteville, a news release said.

In the months since they were installed, the license plate reading cameras have led to:

72 felony arrests

47 misdemeanor arrests

32 stolen vehicles being recovered

3 firearms were seized (1 of which was stolen)

6 stolen license plates being recovered

1 arrest for fleeing to elude

23 investigative leads in ongoing cases

Fayetteville police said they have more cameras that will be installed throughout the city. They expect that to be completed by November.