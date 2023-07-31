FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville home was hit by a “major” fire that was sparked by a lightning strike Monday afternoon, officials said.

The blaze was reported at 3:35 p.m. at a two-story home in the 7800 block of North Ancon Drive, which is in a neighborhood south of U.S. 401 near the interchange with I-295, according to Fayetteville Fire Marshal T.J. McLamb.

“When crews arrived they had heavy smoke conditions from the roof and fire coming out from around the chimney,” McLamb told CBS 17.

Soon after that, crews saw “heavy fire” coming from the second floor, he said.

He added that 22 firefighters were at the scene and brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

“It was a major house fire,” McLamb said.

People living in the home were not there when the fire broke out, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Fire Department.

The occupants are now displaced. McLamb said the house is uninhabitable.

Fire officials said the house sustained $150,000 worth of damage.

No one was injured.